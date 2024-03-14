A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On CenterPoint Energy Through 6 Analysts

Loading... Loading...

In the last three months, 6 analysts have published ratings on CenterPoint Energy CNP, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for CenterPoint Energy, presenting an average target of $29.83, a high estimate of $32.00, and a low estimate of $28.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 1.7% increase from the previous average price target of $29.33.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of CenterPoint Energy by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nicholas Campanella Barclays Raises Underweight $29.00 $28.00 Shahriar Pourreza Guggenheim Lowers Buy $32.00 $33.00 Anthony Crowdell Mizuho Lowers Neutral $29.00 $30.00 Durgesh Chopra Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $30.00 $29.00 Eric Beaumont Barclays Raises Underweight $28.00 $27.00 Sophie Karp Keybanc Raises Overweight $31.00 $29.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to CenterPoint Energy. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of CenterPoint Energy compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of CenterPoint Energy's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into CenterPoint Energy's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on CenterPoint Energy analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy owns a portfolio of businesses. Its regulated electric utilities provide transmission and distribution services to more than 2.5 million customers in the Houston area, southern Indiana, and west central Ohio. The company has natural gas distribution systems serving approximately 4 million customers.

A Deep Dive into CenterPoint Energy's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: CenterPoint Energy's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2023, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -19.51%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Utilities sector.

Net Margin: CenterPoint Energy's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.8%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): CenterPoint Energy's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.99%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): CenterPoint Energy's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.49%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: CenterPoint Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.93, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

