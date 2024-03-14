In-Depth Examination Of 9 Analyst Recommendations For IBM

Loading... Loading...

9 analysts have shared their evaluations of IBM IBM during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 3 0 1 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 1

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for IBM, presenting an average target of $190.22, a high estimate of $220.00, and a low estimate of $143.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $170.14, the current average has increased by 11.8%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of IBM among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Raises Buy $220.00 $200.00 Toni Sacconaghi Bernstein Raises Market Perform $186.00 $165.00 Matthew Swanson RBC Capital Raises Outperform $200.00 $179.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $210.00 $155.00 David Grossman Stifel Raises Buy $190.00 $183.00 David Grossman Stifel Raises Buy $183.00 $144.00 Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $200.00 $165.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Announces Hold $180.00 - Richard Nguyen Societe Generale Announces Sell $143.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to IBM. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to IBM. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of IBM compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of IBM compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of IBM's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of IBM's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on IBM analyst ratings.

Loading... Loading...

All You Need to Know About IBM

IBM looks to be a part of every aspect of an enterprise's IT needs. The company primarily sells software, IT services, consulting, and hardware. IBM operates in 175 countries and employs approximately 350,000 people. The company has a robust roster of 80,000 business partners to service 5,200 clients—which includes 95% of all Fortune 500. While IBM is a B2B company, IBM's outward impact is substantial. For example, IBM manages 90% of all credit card transactions globally and is responsible for 50% of all wireless connections in the world.

IBM: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, IBM showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.13% as of 31 December, 2023. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: IBM's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 18.92%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 14.42%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.49%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: IBM's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.66, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.