Where Public Service Enterprise Stands With Analysts

Ratings for Public Service Enterprise PEG were provided by 5 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Public Service Enterprise, presenting an average target of $65.8, a high estimate of $72.00, and a low estimate of $61.00. Marking an increase of 0.08%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $65.75.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Public Service Enterprise. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nicholas Campanella Barclays Raises Overweight $68.00 $65.00 Shelby Tucker RBC Capital Raises Outperform $72.00 $70.00 James Thalacker BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $63.00 $64.00 Shahriar Pourreza Guggenheim Announces Neutral $61.00 - Eric Beaumont Barclays Raises Overweight $65.00 $64.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Public Service Enterprise. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Public Service Enterprise compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Public Service Enterprise's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Public Service Enterprise's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Public Service Enterprise analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Public Service Enterprise

Public Service Enterprise Group is the holding company for a regulated utility (PSE&G) and other nonregulated businesses such as nuclear power generation and clean energy projects. PSE&G provides regulated gas and electricity delivery services in New Jersey to a combined 4.2 million customers. Public Service Enterprise Group also operates the Long Island Power Authority system. In 2022, the company sold its gas and oil power plants in the mid-Atlantic, New York, and the Northeast.

Understanding the Numbers: Public Service Enterprise's Finances

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Public Service Enterprise's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2023, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -17.01%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: Public Service Enterprise's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 20.96%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Public Service Enterprise's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.56%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Public Service Enterprise's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.09% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Public Service Enterprise's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.32, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.