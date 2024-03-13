4 Analysts Have This To Say About LegalZoom.com

Loading... Loading...

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated LegalZoom.com LZ, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for LegalZoom.com, presenting an average target of $14.25, a high estimate of $15.00, and a low estimate of $14.00. This current average represents a 10.94% decrease from the previous average price target of $16.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive LegalZoom.com. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Boone JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $14.00 - Mario Lu Barclays Lowers Overweight $15.00 $17.00 Ella Smith JP Morgan Announces Overweight $14.00 - Andrew Boone JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $14.00 $15.00

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to LegalZoom.com. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of LegalZoom.com compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of LegalZoom.com compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for LegalZoom.com's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com Inc is an online provider of services that meet the legal needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company also offers services that include ongoing compliance and tax advice and filings, business licenses, accounting, virtual mailbox and e-signature solutions, trademark filings, and estate plans.

LegalZoom.com: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: LegalZoom.com displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2023, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 8.21%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: LegalZoom.com's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.65%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.67%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): LegalZoom.com's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.69%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: LegalZoom.com's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.05.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

