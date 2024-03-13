What Analysts Are Saying About Wells Fargo Stock

Loading... Loading...

In the latest quarter, 8 analysts provided ratings for Wells Fargo WFC, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Wells Fargo and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $56.98, accompanied by a high estimate of $66.00 and a low estimate of $48.80. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 3.22% increase from the previous average price target of $55.20.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Wells Fargo is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Rochester Compass Point Raises Buy $64.00 $62.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $63.00 $54.00 Dick Bove Odeon Capital Announces Hold $48.80 - Scott Siefers Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $50.00 $51.00 David Long Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $58.00 $55.00 Matt O'Connor Deutsche Bank Announces Hold $51.00 - David George Baird Announces Neutral $55.00 - Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Overweight $66.00 $54.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Wells Fargo. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Wells Fargo compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Wells Fargo's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Wells Fargo's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo is one of the largest banks in the United States, with approximately $1.9 trillion in balance sheet assets. The company has four primary segments: consumer banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management. It is almost entirely focused on the U.S.

Understanding the Numbers: Wells Fargo's Finances

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Wells Fargo's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2023, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 2.22%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Wells Fargo's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 15.43%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Wells Fargo's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.93%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Wells Fargo's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.16%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Wells Fargo's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.32.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

