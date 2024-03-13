Where BILL Holdings Stands With Analysts

Loading... Loading...

8 analysts have shared their evaluations of BILL Holdings BILL during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for BILL Holdings, presenting an average target of $85.38, a high estimate of $100.00, and a low estimate of $70.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 0.26%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of BILL Holdings's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Thomas Poutrieux Exane BNP Paribas Announces Neutral $72.00 - Andrew Schmitt Citigroup Raises Buy $86.00 $85.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $90.00 $93.00 Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $70.00 $75.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $100.00 - Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $95.00 - Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $95.00 $95.00 Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $75.00 $80.00

Key Insights:

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to BILL Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of BILL Holdings compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of BILL Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for BILL Holdings's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into BILL Holdings's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About BILL Holdings

BILL Holdings Inc is a provider of software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments and spend and expense management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, enable businesses to easily connect with their suppliers or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows and improve back office efficiency. Initial Public Offering and Follow-on Offering.

A Deep Dive into BILL Holdings's Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: BILL Holdings displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2023, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 22.5%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: BILL Holdings's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -12.69%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.0%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): BILL Holdings's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.41%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: BILL Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.48.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

