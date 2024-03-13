Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring Royal Caribbean Gr Through Analyst Insights

Loading... Loading...

During the last three months, 10 analysts shared their evaluations of Royal Caribbean Gr RCL, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Royal Caribbean Gr and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $151.8, accompanied by a high estimate of $174.00 and a low estimate of $115.00. Marking an increase of 11.16%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $136.56.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Royal Caribbean Gr by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Lizzie Dove Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $162.00 - Daniel Politzer Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $153.00 $151.00 Steven Wieczynski Stifel Raises Buy $174.00 $170.00 Robin Shoemaker UBS Raises Buy $154.00 $148.00 Jamie Rollo Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $115.00 $100.00 Steven Wieczynski Stifel Raises Buy $170.00 $165.00 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Raises Positive $150.00 $120.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Overweight $143.00 $141.00 John Staszak Argus Research Raises Buy $142.00 $95.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Buy $155.00 $139.00

Key Insights:

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Royal Caribbean Gr's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Royal Caribbean Gr's Background

Royal Caribbean is the world's second-largest cruise company, operating 65 ships across five global and partner brands in the cruise vacation industry, with 8 more ships on order. Brands the company operates include Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea. The company also has a 50% investment in a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The selection of brands in the portfolio allows Royal to compete on the basis of innovation, quality of ships and service, variety of itineraries, choice of destinations, and price. The company completed the divestiture of its Azamara brand in the first quarter of 2021.

Royal Caribbean Gr: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Royal Caribbean Gr showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 27.96% as of 31 December, 2023. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Royal Caribbean Gr's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.32% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Royal Caribbean Gr's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.06%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.82%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Royal Caribbean Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 4.68.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

