A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Sotera Health Through 4 Analysts

Ratings for Sotera Health SHC were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $19.0, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $17.00. This current average reflects an increase of 18.75% from the previous average price target of $16.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Sotera Health. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sean Dodge RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $20.00 - Sean Dodge RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $20.00 - Luke Sergott Barclays Raises Overweight $19.00 $17.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Raises Overweight $17.00 $15.00

Key Insights:

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Sotera Health's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Co provides sterilization, analytical lab testing, and advisory services to help ensure that medical, pharmaceutical and food products are safe for healthcare practitioners, patients, and consumers. The company operates in three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. Sterigenics provides outsourced terminal sterilization and irradiation services for medical device, pharmaceutical, food safety, and advanced applications; Nordion provides Co-60 and gamma irradiators, which are the key components to the gamma sterilization process; and Nelson Labs provides outsourced microbiological and analytical chemistry testing for the medical device and pharmaceutical industries. Its geographical segments are the United States, Canada, Europe, and other regions.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Sotera Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Sotera Health's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2023, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 23.31%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Sotera Health's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 12.49% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sotera Health's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 9.44%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sotera Health's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.26%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Sotera Health's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 5.24, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

