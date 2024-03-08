Where IGM Biosciences Stands With Analysts

Loading... Loading...

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on IGM Biosciences IGMS, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $17.5, along with a high estimate of $21.00 and a low estimate of $8.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 94.44% increase from the previous average price target of $9.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of IGM Biosciences by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $21.00 - Robert Driscoll Wedbush Maintains Outperform $20.00 - Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Raises Outperform $21.00 $9.00 Geoff Meacham B of A Securities Announces Neutral $8.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to IGM Biosciences. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to IGM Biosciences. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of IGM Biosciences compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of IGM Biosciences compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for IGM Biosciences's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of IGM Biosciences's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering IGM Biosciences: A Closer Look

IGM Biosciences Inc is a biotechnology company engaged in the development of IgM antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its IgM antibody technology platform is suited for developing T cell engagers, receptor cross-linking agonists, and targeted cytokines. Its product candidate, IGM-2323, is a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD20 and CD3 protein, IGM-8444, a combination with a chemotherapeutic agent such as irinotecan, gemcitabine, or venetoclax, and IGM-7354, a bispecific IgM antibody delivering interleukin-15 (IL-15) cytokines to PD-L1 expressing cells for the treatment of patients with solid and hematologic malignancies.

IGM Biosciences's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, IGM Biosciences showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 53.78% as of 30 September, 2023. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: IGM Biosciences's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -12178.59% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): IGM Biosciences's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -24.19%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -12.98%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, IGM Biosciences adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

