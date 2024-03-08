Demystifying Arhaus: Insights From 5 Analyst Reviews

Loading... Loading...

Across the recent three months, 5 analysts have shared their insights on Arhaus ARHS, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $15.7, along with a high estimate of $17.00 and a low estimate of $14.50. This current average reflects an increase of 13.11% from the previous average price target of $13.88.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of Arhaus by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Seth Sigman Barclays Raises Overweight $17.00 $14.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $17.00 $15.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $15.00 - Curtis Nagle B of A Securities Raises Buy $14.50 $13.50 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $15.00 $13.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Arhaus. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Arhaus compared to the broader market.

Get to Know Arhaus Better

Arhaus Inc is a growing lifestyle brand and omnichannel retailer of premium home furniture. The company offers merchandise in a number of categories, including furniture, outdoor, lighting, textiles, and decor through its Retail and eCommerce sales channels.

Arhaus: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Arhaus's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.94% as of 30 September, 2023, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Arhaus's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.05%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Arhaus's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.62% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Arhaus's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.83%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Arhaus's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.49. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

