Assessing Cricut: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

Loading... Loading...

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Cricut CRCT, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $5.69, a high estimate of $7.00, and a low estimate of $4.00. Highlighting a 20.64% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $7.17.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of Cricut by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Underweight $4.00 $6.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $5.75 $7.00 Jim Suva Citigroup Lowers Neutral $6.00 $8.50 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $7.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Cricut. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Cricut. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Cricut compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Cricut compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Cricut's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Cricut's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Cricut analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Loading... Loading...

Unveiling the Story Behind Cricut

Cricut Inc designs and builds a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. With its connected machines, design apps and accessories, and materials, the users create everything from personalized birthday cards, mugs, and T-shirts to large-scale interior decorations. It derives revenues from three segments including Connected machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and materials. It derives maximum revenue from the Accessories and Materials segment through the sales of Cricut EasyPress, hand tools, machine replacement tools and blades, project materials such as vinyl and iron-on, and sales of a la carte digital content purchases, including fonts, images, and projects.

Cricut: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Cricut's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2023, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.18%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Cricut's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 9.85%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cricut's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.42%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.13%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, Cricut adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.