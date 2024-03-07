Demystifying Akamai Techs: Insights From 8 Analyst Reviews

Loading... Loading...

Akamai Techs AKAM underwent analysis by 8 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 2 2 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 2 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $122.38, with a high estimate of $150.00 and a low estimate of $81.00. Observing a 5.05% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $116.50.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Akamai Techs is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target William Power Baird Raises Outperform $135.00 $128.00 Stephen Bersey HSBC Lowers Reduce $96.00 $109.00 William Power Baird Raises Neutral $128.00 $120.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Raises Underweight $81.00 $78.00 James Fish Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $136.00 $130.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $115.00 - Brandon Nispel Keybanc Raises Overweight $138.00 $134.00 Aaron Samuels Susquehanna Announces Positive $150.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Akamai Techs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Akamai Techs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Akamai Techs compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Akamai Techs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Akamai Techs's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Akamai Techs's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Akamai Techs analyst ratings.

Loading... Loading...

Get to Know Akamai Techs Better

Akamai operates a content delivery network, or CDN, which entails locating servers at the edges of networks so its customers, which store content on Akamai servers, can reach their own customers faster, more securely, and with better quality. Akamai has over 325,000 servers distributed over 4,100 points of presence in more than 1,000 cities worldwide. The firm also offers security and cloud computing for its customers, and those businesses have grown to be bigger than the legacy CDN.

Key Indicators: Akamai Techs's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Akamai Techs's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 7.25% as of 31 December, 2023, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Akamai Techs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 16.2%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Akamai Techs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.61%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Akamai Techs's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.65% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, Akamai Techs adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.