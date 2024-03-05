Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Rating for Compass: Here's What You Need To Know

Loading... Loading...

Barclays has decided to maintain its Equal-Weight rating of Compass COMP and raise its price target from $2.50 to $4.00.

Shares of Compass are trading down 1.35% over the last 24 hours, at $3.66 per share.

A move to $4.00 would account for a 9.29% increase from the current share price.

About Compass

Compass Inc provides an end-to-end platform that empowers residential real estate agents to deliver exceptional service to seller and buyer clients. The platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service and other critical functionality, all custom-built for the real estate industry and enabling core brokerage services. Business operations are conducted in the United States and earn revenue domestically.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.