Unveiling 4 Analyst Insights On Strategic Education

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Strategic Education STRA, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $120.5, a high estimate of $125.00, and a low estimate of $110.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 20.8% from the previous average price target of $99.75.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Strategic Education is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Heather Balsky B of A Securities Raises Buy $124.00 $104.00 Jeffrey Silber BMO Capital Raises Outperform $123.00 $103.00 Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Raises Hold $110.00 $92.00 Alexander Paris Barrington Research Raises Outperform $125.00 $100.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Strategic Education. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Strategic Education. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Strategic Education compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Strategic Education compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Strategic Education's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Strategic Education's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Strategic Education

Strategic Education Inc. is an education services company that provides access to high-quality education through campus-based and online post-secondary education offerings, as well as through programs to develop job-ready skills for high-demand markets. The company operates through wholly-owned subsidiaries Strayer University and Capella University, both accredited post-secondary institutions of higher education located in the United States, as well as Torrens University, an accredited post-secondary institution of higher education located in Australia. It provide employees with access to affordable and industry relevant training, certificate, and degree programs. The reportable segments of the company are U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services.

Understanding the Numbers: Strategic Education's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Strategic Education showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 12.14% as of 31 December, 2023. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Strategic Education's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 12.93%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Strategic Education's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.41%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Strategic Education's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.85% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.13.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

