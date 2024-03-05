Ameresco Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

Loading... Loading...

Ameresco AMRC has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $36.25, with a high estimate of $40.00 and a low estimate of $32.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 13.17% lower than the prior average price target of $41.75.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Ameresco. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $32.00 $42.00 George Gianarikas Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $36.00 $50.00 Christopher Souther B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $40.00 $46.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith B of A Securities Raises Neutral $37.00 $29.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Ameresco. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Ameresco's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Ameresco

Ameresco Inc provides energy efficiency solutions for facilities in North America and Europe. It focuses on projects that reduce energy, also focuses on the operation and maintenance costs of governmental, educational, utility, healthcare, and other institutional, commercial, and industrial entities facilities. Ameresco distributes solar energy products and systems, such as PV panels, solar regulators, solar charge controllers, inverters, solar-powered lighting systems, solar-powered water pumps, solar panel mounting hardware, and other system components. The company's segment includes U.S. Regions; U.S. Federal; Canada; Alternative Fuels; Non-Solar DG and All Other. It derives a majority of revenue from the U.S. Regions segment.

Ameresco: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Ameresco's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2023, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -24.05%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 6.34%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ameresco's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.48%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ameresco's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.65%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Ameresco's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.71. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

