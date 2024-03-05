A Closer Look at 21 Analyst Recommendations For Biogen

Loading... Loading...

In the latest quarter, 21 analysts provided ratings for Biogen BIIB, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 11 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 5 6 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $299.05, a high estimate of $364.00, and a low estimate of $240.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 5.62% lower than the prior average price target of $316.85.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Biogen by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $364.00 - Salim Syed Mizuho Lowers Buy $277.00 $355.00 Eric Schmidt Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $311.00 - Sumant Kulkarni Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $305.00 $310.00 Colin Bristow UBS Lowers Neutral $250.00 $276.00 Brian Skorney Baird Lowers Outperform $316.00 $333.00 Christopher Raymond Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $325.00 $350.00 Evan Seigerman BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $285.00 $295.00 Jay Olson Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $290.00 $295.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $364.00 $379.00 Mohit Bansal Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $240.00 $315.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $325.00 - Ami Fadia Needham Lowers Buy $300.00 $305.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $305.00 - Jay Olson Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $295.00 - Colin Bristow UBS Lowers Neutral $276.00 $311.00 Colin Bristow UBS Announces Neutral $276.00 - Eric Schmidt Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $311.00 - Jay Olson Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $295.00 $280.00 Paul Matteis Stifel Lowers Buy $287.00 $315.00 Danielle Brill Raymond James Announces Outperform $283.00 -

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Biogen. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Biogen compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Biogen compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Biogen's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Biogen's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Biogen

Biogen and Idec merged in 2003, combining forces to market Biogen's multiple sclerosis drug Avonex and Idec's cancer drug Rituxan. Today, Rituxan and next-generation antibody Gazyva are marketed via a collaboration with Roche. Biogen also markets novel multiple sclerosis drugs Plegridy, Tysabri, Tecfidera, and Vumerity. In Japan, Biogen's MS portfolio is copromoted by Eisai. Hemophilia therapies Eloctate and Alprolix (partnered with Sobi) were spun off as part of Bioverativ in 2017. Biogen's newer products include Spinraza (SMA, with partner Ionis), Leqembi (Alzheimers, with partner Eisai), Skyclarys (Friedreich's Ataxia, Reata), Zurzuvae (post-partum depression, Sage), and Qalsody (ALS, Ionis). Biogen has several drug candidates in phase 3 trials in neurology-related fields.

Biogen: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Biogen faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -6.2% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2023. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.46%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Biogen's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.71%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Biogen's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.91%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.5, Biogen adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

