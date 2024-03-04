Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring AdaptHealth Through Analyst Insights

Loading... Loading...

Ratings for AdaptHealth AHCO were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $12.0, a high estimate of $13.00, and a low estimate of $9.00. This current average has increased by 20.0% from the previous average price target of $10.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of AdaptHealth among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $13.00 - Whit Mayo UBS Raises Buy $13.00 $9.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Buy $13.00 $11.00 Whit Mayo UBS Lowers Buy $9.00 $10.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of AdaptHealth compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of AdaptHealth's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to AdaptHealth. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of AdaptHealth compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of AdaptHealth compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of AdaptHealth's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into AdaptHealth's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp is engaged in providing patient-centered, healthcare-at-home solutions including home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and related services. It focuses on providing; sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services (including CPAP and bi-PAP services) to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), medical devices and supplies to patients for the treatment of diabetes (including continuous glucose monitors (CGM and insulin pumps), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy and nutritional supply needs.

AdaptHealth: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, AdaptHealth showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 8.84% as of 31 December, 2023. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -17.23%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): AdaptHealth's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -15.95%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): AdaptHealth's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -5.51%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: AdaptHealth's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.57. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

