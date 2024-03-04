4 Analysts Have This To Say About Dollar Tree

Loading... Loading...

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Dollar Tree DLTR, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $161.5, along with a high estimate of $180.00 and a low estimate of $149.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 16.19% increase from the previous average price target of $139.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Dollar Tree's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Edward Kelly Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $180.00 $160.00 Chuck Grom Gordon Haskett Announces Buy $160.00 - Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $157.00 $122.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Buy $149.00 $135.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Dollar Tree. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Dollar Tree compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Dollar Tree's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Dollar Tree's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators.

Discovering Dollar Tree: A Closer Look

Dollar Tree operates discount stores across the United States and Canada, with over 8,200 shops under its namesake banner and 8,350 under Family Dollar. About 45% of Dollar Tree's sales in fiscal 2022 were composed of consumables (including food, health and beauty, and cleaning products), nearly 50% from variety items (including toys and homewares), and over 5% from seasonal items. The Dollar Tree banner sells most of its merchandise at the $1.25 price point and positions its stores in well-populated suburban markets. Conversely, Family Dollar primarily sells consumable merchandise (nearly 80% of the banner's sales) at prices below $10. About two-thirds of Family Dollar's stores are located in urban and suburban markets, with the remaining one-third located in rural areas.

Key Indicators: Dollar Tree's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Dollar Tree showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.4% as of 31 October, 2023. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 2.9%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dollar Tree's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.35%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.89%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, Dollar Tree adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

