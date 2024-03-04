The Latest Analyst Ratings For EPAM Sys

Loading... Loading...

In the latest quarter, 16 analysts provided ratings for EPAM Sys EPAM, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 7 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 5 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 2 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $330.88, along with a high estimate of $369.00 and a low estimate of $250.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 11.41% increase from the previous average price target of $297.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of EPAM Sys by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $369.00 - Moshe Katri Wedbush Raises Outperform $340.00 $320.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $315.00 $305.00 Sean Kennedy Mizuho Raises Buy $345.00 $340.00 Ashwin Shirvaikar Citigroup Raises Neutral $325.00 $312.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Raises Positive $360.00 $300.00 Divya Goyal Scotiabank Announces Sector Outperform $350.00 - Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $369.00 $339.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Raises Buy $350.00 $295.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Raises Overweight $334.00 $315.00 David Grossman Stifel Raises Buy $301.00 $288.00 Dan Dolev Mizuho Announces Buy $340.00 - James Faucette Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $250.00 $235.00 Ashwin Shirvaikar Citigroup Raises Neutral $312.00 $250.00 Surinder Thind Jefferies Announces Hold $295.00 - Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $339.00 $265.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to EPAM Sys. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of EPAM Sys compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for EPAM Sys's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of EPAM Sys's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on EPAM Sys analyst ratings.

Discovering EPAM Sys: A Closer Look

EPAM Systems is a global IT services firm that offers platform engineering, software development, and consulting services. EPAM's largest market is North America, which represents approximately 60% of revenues. Offerings span assisting companies with new technologies, such as artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and robotics.

Unraveling the Financial Story of EPAM Sys

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: EPAM Sys's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2023, the company experienced a decline of approximately -6.01%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.43%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.88%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): EPAM Sys's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.29%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: EPAM Sys's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.05.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

