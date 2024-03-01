The Analyst Landscape: 6 Takes On Aflac

Loading... Loading...

Aflac AFL has been analyzed by 6 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 1 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 1 1 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $81.33, a high estimate of $88.00, and a low estimate of $75.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $77.83, the current average has increased by 4.5%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Aflac. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nigel Dally Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $80.00 $85.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $83.00 $82.00 Wilma Burdis Raymond James Raises Outperform $88.00 $83.00 Brian Meredith UBS Raises Neutral $84.00 $80.00 Alex Scott Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $75.00 $61.00 Thomas Gallagher Evercore ISI Group Raises Underperform $78.00 $76.00

Key Insights:

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Aflac. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Aflac compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Aflac compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Aflac's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Aflac's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Aflac's Background

Aflac Inc offers supplemental health insurance and life insurance in United States and Japan. In addition to its cancer policies, the company has broadened its product offerings to include accident, dental and vision, disability, and long-term-care insurance. It markets its products through independent distributors, selling majority of its policies directly to consumers at their places of work and also reaches out to its customers out of their worksite through digital mediums. The company has two reportable business segments; Aflac Japan which generates the majority of the revenue, and Aflac U.S.

A Deep Dive into Aflac's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Aflac's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2023, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -2.5%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Aflac's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.95%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Aflac's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.2%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Aflac's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.21%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Aflac's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.33, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

