Expert Ratings For Corteva

Throughout the last three months, 9 analysts have evaluated Corteva CTVA, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 4 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Corteva and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $60.78, accompanied by a high estimate of $65.00 and a low estimate of $53.00. This current average has increased by 5.01% from the previous average price target of $57.88.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Corteva. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christopher Kapsch Loop Capital Raises Buy $65.00 $57.00 Kristen Owen Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $62.00 $60.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Raises Outperform $64.00 $56.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Raises Overweight $63.00 $62.00 Richard Garchitorena Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $65.00 $54.00 Benjamin Theurer Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $55.00 $50.00 Laurent Favre Exane BNP Paribas Announces Neutral $53.00 - Chris Parkinson Mizuho Lowers Buy $56.00 $59.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Buy $64.00 $65.00

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Corteva. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Corteva compared to the broader market.

For valuable insights into Corteva's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into Corteva's Background

Corteva is an agriculture pure play that was formed in 2019 when it was spun off from DowDuPont. The company is a leader in the development of new seed and crop chemicals products. Seeds generate a little over half of profits with the remainder coming from crop protection chemicals. Although Corteva operates globally, around half of revenue comes from North America.

Corteva's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Corteva's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2023, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.08% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: Corteva's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -6.82%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Corteva's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.01%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Corteva's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.59%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.1, Corteva adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

