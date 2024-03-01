A Closer Look at 18 Analyst Recommendations For Eli Lilly and Co

Loading... Loading...

Throughout the last three months, 18 analysts have evaluated Eli Lilly and Co LLY, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 15 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 11 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $781.94, a high estimate of $1000.00, and a low estimate of $610.00. Observing a 11.44% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $701.64.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Eli Lilly and Co by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Geoff Meacham B of A Securities Raises Buy $1000.00 $800.00 Elmar Kraus DZ Bank Announces Hold $820.00 - Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $815.00 - Terence Flynn Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $950.00 $805.00 Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $815.00 - Robyn Karnauskas Truist Securities Raises Buy $850.00 $650.00 David Phung Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $805.00 $763.00 Geoff Meacham Barclays Raises Overweight $810.00 $680.00 Mohit Bansal Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $825.00 $700.00 Evan Seigerman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $865.00 $710.00 Mohit Bansal Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $825.00 $700.00 Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $815.00 $630.00 Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $630.00 - Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $630.00 - Mohit Bansal Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $700.00 $650.00 Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $630.00 - Carter Gould Barclays Raises Overweight $680.00 $630.00 Eli Lilly Daiwa Capital Announces Outperform $610.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Eli Lilly and Co. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Eli Lilly and Co. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Eli Lilly and Co compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Eli Lilly and Co compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Eli Lilly and Co's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Eli Lilly and Co's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Eli Lilly and Co analyst ratings.

Loading... Loading...

About Eli Lilly and Co

Eli Lilly is a drug firm with a focus on neuroscience, cardiometabolic, cancer, and immunology. Lilly's key products include Verzenio for cancer; Mounjaro, Zepbound, Jardiance, Trulicity, Humalog, and Humulin for diabetes; and Taltz and Olumiant for immunology.

Financial Insights: Eli Lilly and Co

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Eli Lilly and Co displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2023, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 28.1%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Eli Lilly and Co's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 23.41% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 19.91%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Eli Lilly and Co's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.59%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Eli Lilly and Co's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.34. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.