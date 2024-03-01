4 Analysts Assess Jackson Finl: What You Need To Know

Loading... Loading...

Jackson Finl JXN has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $55.5, with a high estimate of $68.00 and a low estimate of $47.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 21.52% increase from the previous average price target of $45.67.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Jackson Finl is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nigel Dally Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $52.00 $49.00 Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $68.00 $49.00 Alex Scott Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $47.00 $39.00 Suneet Kamath Jefferies Announces Hold $55.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Jackson Finl. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Jackson Finl. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Jackson Finl compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Jackson Finl's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Jackson Finl's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Jackson Finl: A Closer Look

Jackson Financial Inc helps Americans grow and protect their retirement savings and income to enable them to pursue financial freedom for life. Its retail product offerings comprise annuities, designed to help retail investors save for and live in retirement. Its diverse suite of annuities includes a variable, fixed index, and fixed annuities. It manages the business through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks and Corporate and Other segments.

Key Indicators: Jackson Finl's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Jackson Finl faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -65.88% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2023. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Jackson Finl's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -176.01%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Jackson Finl's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -16.9%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Jackson Finl's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.49%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.42.

