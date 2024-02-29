Expert Outlook: DocGo Through The Eyes Of 4 Analysts

Loading... Loading...

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of DocGo DCGO during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 2 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $10.5, with a high estimate of $11.00 and a low estimate of $10.00. Highlighting a 16.0% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $12.50.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of DocGo by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Overweight $11.00 $13.00 Richard Close Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $10.00 $11.00 Ryan MacDonald Needham Lowers Buy $10.00 $14.00 David Grossman Stifel Lowers Buy $11.00 $12.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to DocGo. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of DocGo compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of DocGo's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of DocGo's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind DocGo

DocGo Inc is a provider of last-mile mobile health services and integrated medical mobility solutions. DocGo is disrupting the traditional four-wall healthcare system by providing care at the scale of humanity. Its technology and dedicated field staff of certified health professionals elevate the quality of patient care and drive business efficiencies for facilities, hospital networks, and health insurance providers. With Mobile Health, DocGo empowers the full promise and potential of telehealth by facilitating healthcare treatment, in tandem with a remote physician, in the comfort of a patient's home or workplace.

Financial Milestones: DocGo's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining DocGo's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 78.83% as of 30 September, 2023, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: DocGo's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 2.55%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): DocGo's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.68%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): DocGo's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.18%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, DocGo adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

