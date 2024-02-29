What Analysts Are Saying About UnitedHealth Group Stock

Loading... Loading...

9 analysts have shared their evaluations of UnitedHealth Group UNH during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 8 0 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 5 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 1 0

Analysts have recently evaluated UnitedHealth Group and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $583.22, accompanied by a high estimate of $610.00 and a low estimate of $480.00. Marking an increase of 0.04%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $583.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of UnitedHealth Group among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $596.00 - Scott Fidel Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $605.00 - Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $591.00 - Michael Wiederhorn Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $610.00 - Jessica Tassan Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $581.00 $584.00 Scott Fidel Stephens & Co. Lowers Overweight $605.00 $615.00 Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $596.00 - Rajesh Kumar HSBC Lowers Reduce $480.00 $550.00 Scott Fidel Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $585.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to UnitedHealth Group. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of UnitedHealth Group compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of UnitedHealth Group's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of UnitedHealth Group's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on UnitedHealth Group analyst ratings.

Get to Know UnitedHealth Group Better

UnitedHealth Group is one of the largest private health insurers, providing medical benefits to about 53 million members globally, including 5 million outside the U.S. as of mid-2023. As a leader in employer-sponsored, self-directed, and government-backed insurance plans, UnitedHealth has obtained massive scale in managed care. Along with its insurance assets, UnitedHealth's continued investments in its Optum franchises have created a healthcare services colossus that spans everything from medical and pharmaceutical benefits to providing outpatient care and analytics to both affiliated and third-party customers.

Unraveling the Financial Story of UnitedHealth Group

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: UnitedHealth Group's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2023, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.24%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 5.78%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): UnitedHealth Group's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.1%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): UnitedHealth Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.96%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.66, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

