Evaluating Shift4 Payments: Insights From 9 Financial Analysts

Shift4 Payments FOUR underwent analysis by 9 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 3 0 0 1 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 1

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $84.78, with a high estimate of $96.00 and a low estimate of $49.00. This current average reflects an increase of 15.82% from the previous average price target of $73.20.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Shift4 Payments. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $93.00 - Mark Palmer Benchmark Announces Buy $95.00 - Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $85.00 $60.00 Dan Dolev Mizuho Raises Buy $82.00 $75.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $90.00 $76.00 John Davis Raymond James Raises Outperform $88.00 $75.00 Peter Heckmann DA Davidson Raises Buy $96.00 $80.00 Jeff Cantwell Seaport Global Announces Buy $85.00 - Dominic Ball Redburn Atlantic Announces Sell $49.00 -

Key Insights:

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Shift4 Payments compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Shift4 Payments compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Shift4 Payments's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Shift4 Payments's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments Inc is provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions. The company offers software providers a single integration to an end-to-end payments offering, a powerful gateway and a robust suite of technology solutions (including cloud enablement, business intelligence, analytics, and mobile) to enhance the value of their software suites and simplify payment acceptance. The Shift4 Model is built to serve a range of merchants from small-to-medium-sized businesses to large and complex enterprises across numerous verticals, including lodging, leisure, and food and beverage.

Key Indicators: Shift4 Payments's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Shift4 Payments's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2023, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 23.41%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Shift4 Payments's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.83%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Shift4 Payments's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 8.62%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.24%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 4.43, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

