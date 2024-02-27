Unveiling 7 Analyst Insights On PPG Indus

Loading... Loading...

PPG Indus PPG underwent analysis by 7 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for PPG Indus, presenting an average target of $157.71, a high estimate of $172.00, and a low estimate of $149.00. Marking an increase of 0.45%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $157.00.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of PPG Indus by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Duffy Fischer Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $149.00 $163.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $156.00 $158.00 Ghansham Panjabi Baird Raises Outperform $160.00 $150.00 Ghansham Panjabi Baird Maintains Outperform $150.00 - Joshua Spector UBS Raises Buy $172.00 $165.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $150.00 $140.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Raises Overweight $167.00 $166.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to PPG Indus. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to PPG Indus. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of PPG Indus compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for PPG Indus's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of PPG Indus's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on PPG Indus analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind PPG Indus

PPG is a global producer of coatings. The company is the world's largest producer of coatings after the purchase of selected Akzo Nobel assets. PPG's products are sold to a wide variety of end users, including the automotive, aerospace, construction, and industrial markets. The company has a footprint in many regions around the globe, with less than half of sales coming from North America in recent years. PPG is focused on its coatings and specialty products and expansion into emerging regions, as exemplified by the Comex acquisition.

PPG Indus: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: PPG Indus's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2023, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3.94%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: PPG Indus's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 2.07%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): PPG Indus's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.16%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.42%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.88.

