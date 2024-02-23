Beyond The Numbers: 4 Analysts Discuss Ziff Davis Stock

Loading... Loading...

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Ziff Davis ZD, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 3 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $80.25, with a high estimate of $95.00 and a low estimate of $68.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $72.00, the current average has increased by 11.46%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Ziff Davis by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $95.00 - Shweta Khajuria Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $80.00 $75.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $68.00 $66.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Raises Outperform $78.00 $75.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ziff Davis. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ziff Davis compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ziff Davis compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Ziff Davis's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Ziff Davis's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Ziff Davis's Background

Ziff Davis Inc is a focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes leading brands in technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity, and martech. It has two reportable segments: Digital Media and Cybersecurity and Martech. The company's brands include Mashable, Ookla, Offers.com, IGN and Strong VPN among others. Majority of revenue is generated from Digital Media.

Key Indicators: Ziff Davis's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Ziff Davis faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -0.26% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2023. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -9.08%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.69%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ziff Davis's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.9%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.55.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.