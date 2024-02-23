Evercore ISI Group Maintains In-Line Rating for Borr Drilling: Here's What You Need To Know

Loading... Loading...

Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain its In-Line rating of Borr Drilling BORR and lower its price target from $10.00 to $9.00.

Shares of Borr Drilling are trading down 2.16% over the last 24 hours, at $6.34 per share.

A move to $9.00 would account for a 41.96% increase from the current share price.

About Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Ltd is a drilling contractor that owns and operates jack-up rigs of modern and high-specification designs providing drilling services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. The company operates a fleet of 16 jack-up drilling rigs. Geographically the activities are carried out through Norway.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

