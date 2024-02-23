RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform Rating for Bausch Health Companies: Here's What You Need To Know

Loading... Loading...

RBC Capital has decided to maintain its Sector Perform rating of Bausch Health Companies BHC and raise its price target from $8.00 to $9.00.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies are trading up 0.54% over the last 24 hours, at $9.35 per share.

A move to $9.00 would account for a 3.74% decline from the current share price.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc is a global specialty pharmaceutical, consumer health, and medical device company with a focus on branded products for the dermatology, gastrointestinal, and ophthalmology markets. The company reports revenue in five segments: Salix; International; Solta Medical; Diversified Products and Bausch + Lomb. It generates maximum revenue from the Bausch + Lomb segment.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along with analyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.