The Analyst Verdict: BigCommerce Holdings In The Eyes Of 4 Experts

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on BigCommerce Holdings BIGC over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $14.62, with a high estimate of $20.00 and a low estimate of $9.00. Marking an increase of 29.96%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $11.25.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of BigCommerce Holdings among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $9.00 $11.00 Gabriela Borges Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $9.50 $11.50 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $20.00 - Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $20.00 -

Key Insights:

Delving into BigCommerce Holdings's Background

BigCommerce Holdings Inc is engaged in offering Software-as-a-service (SaaS) e-commerce platform. The company's SaaS platform engages in the creation of online stores by delivering a combination of ease-of-use, enterprise functionality, and flexibility. It powers both the customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to popular online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems. The group operates in a single segment covering geographical areas of Americas-U.S.; Americas-other; EMEA; and APAC, of which a majority of revenue is generated from Americas-U.S.

Breaking Down BigCommerce Holdings's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: BigCommerce Holdings's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2023, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.81%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: BigCommerce Holdings's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -26.02%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): BigCommerce Holdings's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -86.8%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): BigCommerce Holdings's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.5%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: BigCommerce Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 17.63, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

