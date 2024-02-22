4 Analysts Assess Fiverr Intl: What You Need To Know

Loading... Loading...

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Fiverr Intl FVRR, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $37.0, a high estimate of $43.00, and a low estimate of $25.00. This current average has increased by 23.33% from the previous average price target of $30.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Fiverr Intl. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matt Farrell Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $25.00 $30.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $40.00 - Andrew Boone JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $40.00 - Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $43.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Fiverr Intl. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Fiverr Intl. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Fiverr Intl compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Fiverr Intl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Fiverr Intl's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Fiverr Intl's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Fiverr Intl analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Loading... Loading...

Get to Know Fiverr Intl Better

Fiverr International Ltd is involved in buying and selling digital services in the same fashion as physical goods on an e-commerce platform. It is set out to design a digital marketplace that is built with a comprehensive SKU-like services catalog and a search, finds, and order process that mirrors a typical e-commerce transaction. The service offerings of the company include Graphics and Design, Digital Marketing, Wiring and Translation, and Video and Animation among others.

Understanding the Numbers: Fiverr Intl's Finances

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Fiverr Intl's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 12.1% as of 30 September, 2023, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Fiverr Intl's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.27%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.97%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fiverr Intl's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.31%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Fiverr Intl's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.43. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.