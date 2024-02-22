What 11 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Veeva Sys

Loading... Loading...

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 11 analysts have published ratings on Veeva Sys VEEV in the last three months.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 7 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $213.0, along with a high estimate of $250.00 and a low estimate of $183.00. Highlighting a 0.23% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $213.50.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of Veeva Sys's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ken Wong Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $225.00 $225.00 Scott Schoenhaus Keybanc Raises Overweight $232.00 $210.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Raises Outperform $250.00 $225.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $220.00 $200.00 Scott Schoenhaus Keybanc Lowers Overweight $210.00 $230.00 David Grossman Stifel Maintains Buy $205.00 - David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $185.00 $210.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Lowers Overweight $213.00 $220.00 Ryan MacDonald Needham Maintains Buy $220.00 - Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $200.00 - Anne Samuel JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $183.00 $188.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Veeva Sys. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Veeva Sys compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Veeva Sys's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Veeva Sys's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Veeva Sys analyst ratings.

Discovering Veeva Sys: A Closer Look

Veeva is the global leading supplier of cloud-based software solutions for the life sciences industry. The company's best-of-breed offerings address operating and regulatory requirements for customers ranging from small, emerging biotechnology companies to departments of global pharmaceutical manufacturers. The company leverages its domain expertise to improve the efficiency and compliance of the underserved life sciences industry, displacing large, highly customized and dated enterprise resource planning systems that have limited flexibility. Its two main products are Veeva CRM, a customer relationship management platform for companies with a salesforce, and Veeva Vault, a content management platform that tackles various functions within any life sciences company.

Key Indicators: Veeva Sys's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Veeva Sys displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 October, 2023, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 11.61%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Veeva Sys's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 21.92%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Veeva Sys's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.17%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.59%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Veeva Sys's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.01.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.