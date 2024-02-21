Analyst Scoreboard: 4 Ratings For Targa Resources

Loading... Loading...

Targa Resources TRGP underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Targa Resources, presenting an average target of $108.5, a high estimate of $112.00, and a low estimate of $105.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $105.75, the current average has increased by 2.6%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Targa Resources is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Spiro Dounis Citigroup Raises Buy $112.00 $104.00 Shneur Gershuni UBS Lowers Buy $108.00 $109.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Raises Overweight $105.00 $94.00 Shneur Gershuni UBS Lowers Buy $109.00 $116.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Targa Resources. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Targa Resources compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Targa Resources's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Targa Resources's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Targa Resources: A Closer Look

Targa Resources is a midstream firm that primarily operates gathering and processing assets with substantial positions in the Permian, Stack, Scoop, and Bakken plays. It has 843,000 barrels a day of gross fractionation capacity at Mont Belvieu and operates a liquefied petroleum gas export terminal. The Grand Prix natural gas liquids pipeline recently entered full service.

Financial Insights: Targa Resources

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Challenges: Targa Resources's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2023, the company experienced a decline of approximately -6.92%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Targa Resources's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.61%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Targa Resources's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 10.68%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Targa Resources's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.37%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, Targa Resources faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

