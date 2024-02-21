Analyst Ratings For UiPath

Loading... Loading...

9 analysts have shared their evaluations of UiPath PATH during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 6 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for UiPath, revealing an average target of $22.33, a high estimate of $25.00, and a low estimate of $17.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 17.53% from the previous average price target of $19.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive UiPath. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $23.00 $21.00 Kingsley Crane Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $24.00 $21.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Raises Neutral $22.00 $19.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $24.00 $19.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $24.00 $19.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $17.00 $16.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $20.00 $18.00 Siti Panigrahi Mizuho Raises Neutral $22.00 $18.00 Scott Berg Needham Raises Buy $25.00 $20.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to UiPath. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to UiPath. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of UiPath compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of UiPath compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of UiPath's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of UiPath's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on UiPath analyst ratings.

Loading... Loading...

All You Need to Know About UiPath

UiPath Inc creates an end-to-end platform that provides automation with user emulation at its core. Its platform is built to be used by employees throughout a company and to address a wide variety of use cases, from simple tasks to long-running, complex business processes. It generates revenue from the sale of licenses for its proprietary software, maintenance and support, and professional services. It generates a majority of its revenues from the US, followed by Romania.

Financial Milestones: UiPath's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: UiPath displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 October, 2023, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 24.05%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: UiPath's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -9.68%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): UiPath's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -1.6%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): UiPath's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.16%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: UiPath's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.03, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.