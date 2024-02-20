Navigating 7 Analyst Ratings For Couchbase

Loading... Loading...

Analysts' ratings for Couchbase BASE over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 7 analysts.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Couchbase, presenting an average target of $25.0, a high estimate of $29.00, and a low estimate of $21.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 9.51% increase from the previous average price target of $22.83.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Couchbase. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $29.00 $26.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Overweight $26.00 $23.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $26.00 - Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Overweight $23.00 $21.00 Brad Reback Stifel Raises Buy $24.00 $22.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Outperform $26.00 $25.00 Sanjit Singh Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $21.00 $20.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Couchbase. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Couchbase compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Couchbase compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Couchbase's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Couchbase's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Couchbase

Couchbase Inc provides a modern cloud database that offers the robust capabilities required for business-critical applications on a highly scalable and available platform. It empower developers and architects to build, deploy and run mission-critical applications. Couchbase delivers a high-performance, flexible and scalable modern database that runs across the data center and any cloud.

Financial Milestones: Couchbase's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Couchbase's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 October, 2023, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 18.82%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -35.48%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Couchbase's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -12.0% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Couchbase's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -6.83%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Couchbase's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.04, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

