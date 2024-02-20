Expert Ratings For Brunswick

Loading... Loading...

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of Brunswick BC during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Brunswick, presenting an average target of $104.17, a high estimate of $115.00, and a low estimate of $94.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 8.96% increase from the previous average price target of $95.60.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Brunswick. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Wold B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $108.00 $100.00 Michael Swartz Truist Securities Lowers Buy $105.00 $115.00 Scott Stember Roth MKM Raises Buy $94.00 $85.00 Drew Crum Stifel Raises Buy $97.00 $88.00 Michael Swartz Truist Securities Raises Buy $115.00 $90.00 Eric Wold B. Riley Securities Announces Neutral $106.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Brunswick. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Brunswick compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Brunswick compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Brunswick's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into Brunswick's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering Brunswick: A Closer Look

Brunswick is a leading manufacturer in the marine recreation industry. The firm has more than 60 brands delivering products across propulsion (outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers), parts, accessories, and technology, and boats (including well-known brands like Boston Whaler and Sea Ray). It also owns numerous Freedom Boat Club (shared ownership) locations as well as Boateka, which facilitates transactions in the used boat market. Brunswick's focus surrounds building the innovative marine and recreational experiences, technologies, and connections supported by quality and innovation.

Brunswick's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Brunswick's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2023, the company experienced a decline of approximately -13.95% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Brunswick's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.47%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.92%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Brunswick's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.99%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Brunswick's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.24. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.