Deep Dive Into Southwest Airlines Stock: Analyst Perspectives (9 Ratings)

In the preceding three months, 9 analysts have released ratings for Southwest Airlines LUV, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 5 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Southwest Airlines and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $32.67, accompanied by a high estimate of $42.00 and a low estimate of $24.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 14.15% from the previous average price target of $28.62.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Southwest Airlines. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Linenberg Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $42.00 $28.00 David Vernon Bernstein Raises Market Perform $32.00 $26.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $32.00 $27.00 Jamie Baker JP Morgan Raises Neutral $29.00 $24.00 Savanthi Syth Raymond James Raises Outperform $36.00 $34.00 David Vernon Bernstein Lowers Underperform $24.00 $29.00 Duane Pfennigwerth Evercore ISI Group Announces In-Line $35.00 - Stephen Trent Citigroup Raises Neutral $30.00 $25.00 Savanthi Syth Raymond James Lowers Outperform $34.00 $36.00

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Southwest Airlines. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Southwest Airlines compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Southwest Airlines compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Southwest Airlines's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Southwest Airlines's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Southwest Airlines's Background

Southwest Airlines is the largest domestic air carrier in the United States by passengers boarded. Southwest operates over 700 aircraft in an all-Boeing 737 fleet. Despite offering some longer routes and a few perks for business travelers, the airline predominantly specializes in short-haul, leisure flights, using a point-to-point network. Southwest operates a low-cost carrier business model.

Understanding the Numbers: Southwest Airlines's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Southwest Airlines's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 10.55% as of 31 December, 2023, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Southwest Airlines's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -3.41%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Southwest Airlines's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -2.16%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Southwest Airlines's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.63% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Southwest Airlines's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.87.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

