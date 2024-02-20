Critical Insights From ASML Holding Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

Loading... Loading...

In the preceding three months, 5 analysts have released ratings for ASML Holding ASML, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for ASML Holding, revealing an average target of $975.6, a high estimate of $1100.00, and a low estimate of $850.00. Marking an increase of 19.53%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $816.20.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive ASML Holding. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Quatrochi Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $1050.00 $950.00 Mehdi Hosseini Susquehanna Raises Positive $1100.00 $830.00 Srini Pajjuri Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $1000.00 $850.00 Srini Pajjuri Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $850.00 $725.00 Sandeep Deshpande JP Morgan Raises Overweight $878.00 $726.00

Key Insights:

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of ASML Holding's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into ASML Holding's Background

ASML is the leader in photolithography systems used in the manufacturing of semiconductors. Photolithography is the process in which a light source is used to expose circuit patterns from a photo mask onto a semiconductor wafer. The latest technological advances in this segment allow chipmakers to continually increase the number of transistors on the same area of silicon, with lithography historically representing a high portion of the cost of making cutting-edge chips. ASML outsources the manufacturing of most of its parts, acting like an assembler. ASML's main clients are TSMC, Samsung, and Intel.

ASML Holding's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: ASML Holding's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2023, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 12.55%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 28.3%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): ASML Holding's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 16.1% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): ASML Holding's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 5.29%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, ASML Holding adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

