Zillow Gr Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (11 Ratings)

Ratings for Zillow Gr ZG were provided by 11 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 8 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 6 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $63.73, a high estimate of $79.00, and a low estimate of $50.00. Marking an increase of 12.14%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $56.83.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Zillow Gr among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Neutral $60.00 $36.00 Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $68.00 $60.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $72.00 $70.00 John Campbell Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $79.00 - Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $70.00 $58.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Raises Outperform $66.00 $60.00 Daniel Kurnos Benchmark Raises Buy $60.00 $57.00 Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $60.00 - Brad Erickson RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $56.00 - Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Announces Market Outperform $60.00 - Benjamin Black Deutsche Bank Announces Buy $50.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Zillow Gr. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Zillow Gr compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Zillow Gr's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Zillow Gr's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Zillow Gr Better

Zillow Group Inc is an Internet-based real estate company that offers its customers an on-demand experience for selling, buying, renting, or financing with transparency and ease The group works with real estate agents, brokers, builders, property managers, and landlords to pair technology with top-notch service. The group operates in three segments namely the Internet, Media & Technology (IMT) segment, the Mortgages segment, and the Homes segment.

Zillow Gr's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Zillow Gr's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2023, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.44% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Zillow Gr's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -15.4%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Zillow Gr's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -1.61%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Zillow Gr's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -1.1% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Zillow Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.4.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

