5 Analysts Have This To Say About Westinghouse Air Brake

In the last three months, 5 analysts have published ratings on Westinghouse Air Brake WAB, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $144.4, along with a high estimate of $150.00 and a low estimate of $135.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 18.85% increase from the previous average price target of $121.50.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Westinghouse Air Brake among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Oliver Holmes Redburn Atlantic Announces Neutral $135.00 - Ken Hoexter B of A Securities Raises Buy $150.00 $128.00 Saree Boroditsky Jefferies Raises Buy $150.00 $115.00 Dillon Cumming Morgan Stanley Announces Overweight $137.00 - Bascome Majors Susquehanna Announces Positive $150.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Westinghouse Air Brake. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Westinghouse Air Brake compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Westinghouse Air Brake compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Westinghouse Air Brake's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Westinghouse Air Brake's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Westinghouse Air Brake

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp is a provider of value-added, technology-based products and services for the rail industry. It provides its products and services through two main business segments, Freight and Transit. The company generates maximum revenue from the Freight segment.

Understanding the Numbers: Westinghouse Air Brake's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Westinghouse Air Brake's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2023, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 22.54%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Westinghouse Air Brake's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.41% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Westinghouse Air Brake's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.34%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.27%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, Westinghouse Air Brake adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

