The Analyst Landscape: 20 Takes On Deckers Outdoor

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 20 analysts have published ratings on Deckers Outdoor DECK in the last three months.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 10 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 6 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $828.35, a high estimate of $1150.00, and a low estimate of $625.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 14.78% from the previous average price target of $721.68.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Deckers Outdoor's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $930.00 - Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Buy $983.00 $859.00 Jim Duffy Stifel Raises Hold $775.00 $709.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Buy $1150.00 $950.00 Rick Patel Raymond James Raises Outperform $925.00 $845.00 Kate Fitzsimons Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $775.00 $625.00 Tom Nikic Wedbush Raises Outperform $895.00 $825.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $930.00 $850.00 Rick Patel Raymond James Raises Outperform $845.00 $585.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Buy $950.00 $865.00 Tom Nikic Wedbush Raises Outperform $825.00 $705.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $850.00 $800.00 Abbie Zvejnieks Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $730.00 $650.00 Kate Fitzsimons Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $625.00 $540.00 Jim Duffy Stifel Raises Hold $709.00 $600.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Raises Neutral $710.00 $665.00 Janine Stichter BTIG Raises Buy $800.00 $650.00 Jonathan Komp Baird Raises Outperform $750.00 $650.00 Tom Nikic Wedbush Raises Outperform $705.00 $650.00 John Kernan TD Cowen Raises Outperform $705.00 $689.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Deckers Outdoor. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Unveiling the Story Behind Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp designs and sells casual and performance footwear, apparel, and accessories. Primary brands include UGG, Teva, and Sanuk. The company distributes Most of its products through its wholesale business, but it also has a substantial direct-to-consumer business with its company-owned retail stores and websites. Most sales are in the United States, although the company also has retail stores and distributors throughout Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. Deckers sources its products from independent manufacturers primarily in Asia.

Breaking Down Deckers Outdoor's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Deckers Outdoor showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 15.95% as of 31 December, 2023. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Deckers Outdoor's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 24.99%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Deckers Outdoor's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 20.0%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Deckers Outdoor's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 12.59%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Deckers Outdoor's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.13.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

