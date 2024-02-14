The Analyst Landscape: 4 Takes On Roivant Sciences

Loading... Loading...

Ratings for Roivant Sciences ROIV were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Roivant Sciences and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $15.75, accompanied by a high estimate of $20.00 and a low estimate of $12.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 8.62% increase from the previous average price target of $14.50.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Roivant Sciences among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $17.00 $18.00 Allison Bratzel Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $20.00 - Chi Fong B of A Securities Raises Neutral $12.00 $11.00 Neena Bitritto-Garg Deutsche Bank Announces Buy $14.00 -

Key Insights:

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Roivant Sciences. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Roivant Sciences compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Roivant Sciences compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Roivant Sciences's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Roivant Sciences's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients.

Breaking Down Roivant Sciences's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Roivant Sciences displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2023, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 196.03%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Roivant Sciences's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -820.27%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Roivant Sciences's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -32.74%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -14.48%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Roivant Sciences's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.52, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

