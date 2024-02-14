Truist Securities Maintains Hold Rating for Marriott Intl: Here's What You Need To Know

Loading... Loading...

Truist Securities has decided to maintain its Hold rating of Marriott Intl MAR and raise its price target from $233.00 to $263.00.

Shares of Marriott Intl are trading up 0.24% over the last 24 hours, at $235.51 per share.

A move to $263.00 would account for a 11.67% increase from the current share price.

About Marriott Intl

Marriott operates 1.6 million rooms across roughly 30 brands. At the end of 2022, luxury represented roughly 10% of total rooms, while full service and limited service were about 40% and 50%, respectively. Marriott, Courtyard, and Sheraton are the largest brands, while Autograph, Tribute, Moxy, Aloft, and Element are newer lifestyle brands. Managed and franchised represented 99% of total rooms as of Sept. 30, 2023. North America makes up two thirds of total rooms. Managed, franchise, and incentive fees represent the vast majority of revenue and profitability for the company.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.