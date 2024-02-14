Critical Insights From Illumina Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

Loading... Loading...

Across the recent three months, 8 analysts have shared their insights on Illumina ILMN, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 1 2 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 1 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $163.88, a high estimate of $258.00, and a low estimate of $80.00. Observing a 22.53% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $133.75.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Illumina by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mason Carrico Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $170.00 - Conor McNamara RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $258.00 - Luke Sergott Barclays Raises Underweight $80.00 $50.00 Conor McNamara RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $258.00 $260.00 Subbu Nambi Guggenheim Announces Buy $155.00 - Mason Carrico Stephens & Co. Announces Overweight $170.00 - Derik De Bruin B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $100.00 $140.00 Patrick Donnelly Citigroup Raises Neutral $120.00 $85.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Illumina. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Illumina compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Illumina's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Illumina's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Illumina Better

Illumina provides tools and services to analyze genetic material with life science and clinical lab applications. The company generates about 90% of its revenue from sequencing instruments, consumables, and services. Illumina's high-throughput technology enables whole genome sequencing in humans and other large organisms. Its lower throughput tools enable applications that require smaller data outputs, such as viral and cancer tumor screening. Illumina also sells microarrays (about 10% of sales) that enable lower-cost, focused genetic screening with primarily consumer and agricultural applications.

Illumina: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Illumina showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 0.27% as of 31 December, 2023. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Illumina's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -15.69%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Illumina's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -3.02%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Illumina's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.74%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Illumina's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.38.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

