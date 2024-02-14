Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Rating for Bright Horizons Family: Here's What You Need To Know

Loading... Loading...

Barclays has decided to maintain its Equal-Weight rating of Bright Horizons Family BFAM and raise its price target from $82.00 to $100.00.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family are trading up 5.86% over the last 24 hours, at $101.51 per share.

A move to $100.00 would account for a 1.49% decrease from the current share price.

About Bright Horizons Family

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides education and care solutions designed to help employers support their employees in managing their work/life balance. The company has three business segments: full-service center-based child care, backup care, and educational advisory services. The vast majority of the company's revenue is generated by full-service center-based child care, which includes traditional center-based child care and early education services. Other services provided by the company include in-home child and elder care, tuition assistance, and education consulting. The company earns more than half of its revenue in North America.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

