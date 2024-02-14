BMO Capital Maintains Outperform Rating for Restaurant Brands Intl: Here's What You Need To Know

Loading... Loading...

BMO Capital has decided to maintain its Outperform rating of Restaurant Brands Intl QSR and raise its price target from $85.00 to $90.00.

Shares of Restaurant Brands Intl are trading down 28.21% over the last 24 hours, at $76.61 per share.

A move to $90.00 would account for a 17.48% increase from the current share price.

About Restaurant Brands Intl

Restaurant Brands International is one of the largest restaurant companies in the world, with approximately $39 billion in 2022 systemwide sales across a footprint that spanned nearly 30,000 restaurants and more than 100 countries. The firm generates revenue primarily from retail sales at its company-owned restaurants, royalty fees and lease income from franchised stores, and from its Tim Hortons supply chain operations. Formed in 2014 after 3G Capital's acquisition of Tim Hortons International, the Restaurant Brands portfolio now includes Burger King (19,000 units), Tim Hortons (5,600 units), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (4,100 units) and Firehouse Subs (1,250 units) as of year-end 2022.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

