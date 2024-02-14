Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring Huntington Bancshares Through Analyst Insights

Loading... Loading...

Huntington Bancshares HBAN has been analyzed by 9 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Huntington Bancshares, presenting an average target of $14.78, a high estimate of $16.00, and a low estimate of $13.00. Observing a 17.68% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $12.56.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Huntington Bancshares among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Erika Najarian UBS Raises Buy $15.00 $14.00 Ken Zerbe Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $16.00 $13.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $15.00 $14.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $15.00 $10.50 Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $15.00 $12.00 David Long Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $15.00 $13.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Outperform $15.00 $12.00 Ryan Nash Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $14.00 $12.50 Ken Zerbe Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $13.00 $12.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Huntington Bancshares. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Huntington Bancshares compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Huntington Bancshares's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Huntington Bancshares's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The bank has a network of branches and ATMs across eight Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small-business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services. Huntington also provides auto dealer, equipment finance, national settlement, and capital market services that extend beyond its core states.

Understanding the Numbers: Huntington Bancshares's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Huntington Bancshares's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2023, the company experienced a decline of approximately -8.31% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Huntington Bancshares's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 12.49%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.3%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Huntington Bancshares's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.11%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Huntington Bancshares's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.77, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

