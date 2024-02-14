Analyst Expectations For Moody's's Future

Loading... Loading...

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Moody's MCO, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Moody's, presenting an average target of $402.5, a high estimate of $455.00, and a low estimate of $350.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 12.35% increase from the previous average price target of $358.25.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Moody's by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Manav Patnaik Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $375.00 $340.00 Shlomo Rosenbaum Stifel Lowers Hold $350.00 $362.00 Jeffrey Silber BMO Capital Raises Outperform $430.00 $366.00 Seth Weber Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $455.00 $365.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Moody's. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Moody's compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Moody's's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Moody's's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Moody's

Moody's, along with S&P Ratings, is a leading provider of credit ratings on fixed-income securities. The ratings segment, Moody's Investors Service, includes corporates, structured finance, financial institutions, and public finance ratings. MIS represents a majority of the firm's revenue and profits. The other segment, Moody's Analytics, consists of research, data, and analytics as well as enterprise risk solutions. RD&A's products include credit research, quantitative credit scores, economic research, business intelligence, know-your-customer tools, commercial real estate data and analytical tools, and training services. ERS includes risk-management software solutions for financial institutions.

Moody's: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Moody's showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 15.45% as of 30 September, 2023. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Moody's's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 26.43%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Moody's's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 12.28%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.69%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Moody's's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.28. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

