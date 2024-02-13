Ford Motor Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (7 Ratings)

Loading... Loading...

In the latest quarter, 7 analysts provided ratings for Ford Motor F, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 3 0 1 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 2 0 1 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Ford Motor, presenting an average target of $13.19, a high estimate of $16.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. This current average has decreased by 10.09% from the previous average price target of $14.67.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Ford Motor by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $16.00 $15.00 Dan Levy Barclays Raises Overweight $15.00 $14.00 Itay Michaeli Citigroup Raises Buy $16.00 $15.00 Tom Narayan RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $12.00 - Adrian Yanoshik Redburn Atlantic Announces Sell $10.00 - Joseph Spak UBS Announces Neutral $12.00 - Wesley Brooks HSBC Announces Hold $11.30 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ford Motor. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ford Motor compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Ford Motor's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Ford Motor's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Ford Motor Better

Ford Motor Co. manufactures automobiles under its Ford and Lincoln brands. In March 2022, the company announced that it will run its combustion engine business, Ford Blue, and its BEV business, Ford Model e, as separate businesses but still all under Ford Motor. The company has about 13% market share in the United States, about 6.5% share in Europe, and about 2.1% share in China including unconsolidated affiliates. We expect market share to increase as inventory improves coming out of the chip shortage. Sales in the U.S. made up about 67% of 2022 total company revenue. Ford has about 173,000 employees, including about 57,000 UAW employees, and is based in Dearborn, Michigan.

Ford Motor's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Ford Motor's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2023, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 4.46%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -1.14%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ford Motor's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -1.21% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ford Motor's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.19%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Ford Motor's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.53, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

